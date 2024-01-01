rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684819
At the Milliner's (1881) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

At the Milliner's (1881) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684819

View CC0 License

At the Milliner's (1881) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More