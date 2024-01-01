https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAt the Milliner's (1881) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684819View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1186 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1788 x 1767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1788 x 1767 px | 300 dpi | 18.11 MBFree DownloadAt the Milliner's (1881) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More