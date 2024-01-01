rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Beach at Low Tide (Mouth of the River) (1869) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of…
Beach at Low Tide (Mouth of the River) (1869) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684822

View CC0 License

