Dancer Onstage (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Dancer Onstage (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684823

View CC0 License

