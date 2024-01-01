https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684823Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDancer Onstage (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2684823View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 966 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3497 x 2816 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3497 x 2816 px | 300 dpi | 56.38 MBFree DownloadDancer Onstage (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More