Alexander and Bucephalus (ca. 1861–1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
2684838

View CC0 License

