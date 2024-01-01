rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2684848
Ballet Dancers (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Ballet Dancers (ca. 1877) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2684848

View CC0 License

