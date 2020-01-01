https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2685864Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSale up to 90% off text promotion floral frame vectorMorePremiumID : 2685864View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 4.78 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSale up to 90% off text promotion floral frame vectorMore