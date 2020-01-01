https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2685877Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSale up to 90% off promotion psd floral frameMorePremiumID : 2685877View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.44 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.44 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.44 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 13.44 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontMuli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllSale up to 90% off promotion psd floral frameMore