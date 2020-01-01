https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2686652Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNorthern lapwing bird vector vintage drawingMorePremiumID : 2686652View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 14.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Northern lapwing bird vector vintage drawingMore