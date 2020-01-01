https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2686852Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage medicinal hellebore psd plant sketchMorePremiumID : 2686852View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 195.39 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage medicinal hellebore psd plant sketchMore