https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687111Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical psd bitter apple plant vintage sketchMorePremiumID : 2687111View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 131.98 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Botanical psd bitter apple plant vintage sketchMore