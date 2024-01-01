https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687288Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNaked women. Bathers (ca. 1895–1900) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2687288View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 950 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2769 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5998 x 4746 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5998 x 4746 px | 300 dpi | 162.91 MBFree DownloadNaked women. Bathers (ca. 1895–1900) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More