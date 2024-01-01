rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687294
The Millinery Shop (ca. 1879&ndash;1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Millinery Shop (ca. 1879–1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687294

View CC0 License

The Millinery Shop (ca. 1879–1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More