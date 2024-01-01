rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687296
Naked lady. Woman Drying Her Foot (ca. 1885–1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687296

View CC0 License

