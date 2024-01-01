rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687298
Nude lady with breast showing. Woman Having Her Hair Combed (ca. 1886&ndash;1888) painting in high resolution by Edgar…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Nude lady with breast showing. Woman Having Her Hair Combed (ca. 1886–1888) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687298

View CC0 License

Nude lady with breast showing. Woman Having Her Hair Combed (ca. 1886–1888) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More