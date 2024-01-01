rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687308
Sheet of Studies and Sketches (1858) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sheet of Studies and Sketches (1858) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687308

View CC0 License

Sheet of Studies and Sketches (1858) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More