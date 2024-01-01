rawpixel
Four Studies of a Jockey (1866) drawing in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687310

View CC0 License

