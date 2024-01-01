rawpixel
Nude lady. Woman Drying Her Arm (late 1880s–early 1890s) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687316

View CC0 License

Nude lady. Woman Drying Her Arm (late 1880s–early 1890s) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

