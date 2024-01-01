rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687341
Naked lady. Apr&egrave;s le bain (Femme s'essuyant) (ca. 1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Naked lady. Après le bain (Femme s'essuyant) (ca. 1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687341

View CC0 License

Naked lady. Après le bain (Femme s'essuyant) (ca. 1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More