rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687708
Giant heron (Reuzenreiger) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Giant heron (Reuzenreiger) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2687708

View CC0 License

Giant heron (Reuzenreiger) (1915) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More