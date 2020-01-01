https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688572Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSpecial offer psd 15% off social banner template MorePremiumID : 2688572View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.76 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.76 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.76 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.76 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Oswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontSpecial offer psd 15% off social banner template More