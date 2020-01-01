https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688577Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextWinter collection 70% off psd blue textured banner templateMorePremiumID : 2688577View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.88 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.88 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.88 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.88 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontWinter collection 70% off psd blue textured banner templateMore