https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688593Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextNew collection are here template psdMorePremiumID : 2688593View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.47 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.47 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.47 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 16.47 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllNew collection are here template psdMore