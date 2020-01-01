https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688596Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPsd year end sale glittery blue ad templateMorePremiumID : 2688596View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.7 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 8.7 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontNixie One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Nixie One fontDownload AllPsd year end sale glittery blue ad templateMore