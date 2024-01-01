rawpixel
Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey (1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National…
Scene from the Steeplechase: The Fallen Jockey (1886) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

2688629

View CC0 License

