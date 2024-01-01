rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688645
Naked woman. After the Bath (ca. 1895) by Edgar Degas. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Naked woman. After the Bath (ca. 1895) by Edgar Degas. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2688645

View CC0 License

Naked woman. After the Bath (ca. 1895) by Edgar Degas. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More