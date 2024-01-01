rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688648
Young Woman with Ibis (ca. 1860&ndash;1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Young Woman with Ibis (ca. 1860–1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2688648

View CC0 License

Young Woman with Ibis (ca. 1860–1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More