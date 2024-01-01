https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688648Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Woman with Ibis (ca. 1860–1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2688648View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 915 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2670 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2832 x 3713 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2832 x 3713 px | 300 dpi | 60.19 MBFree DownloadYoung Woman with Ibis (ca. 1860–1862) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More