https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688783Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPsd ballerina set, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.MorePremiumID : 2688783View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3481 x 2321 px | 300 dpi | 99.37 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3481 x 2321 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Psd ballerina set, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.More