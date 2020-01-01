https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2688795Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBallet dancer png set, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.MorePremiumID : 2688795View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGBanner PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3481 x 2321 pxCompatible with :Ballet dancer png set, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.More