https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2689016Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude lady. Woman Combing Her Hair (ca. 1888–1890) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2689016View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 903 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2634 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2745 x 3648 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2745 x 3648 px | 300 dpi | 57.32 MBFree DownloadNude lady. Woman Combing Her Hair (ca. 1888–1890) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More