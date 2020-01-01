https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2690010Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSoft pastel texture background, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.MorePremiumID : 2690010View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1778 x 2667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1778 x 2667 px | 300 dpi | 27.16 MBSoft pastel texture background, remixed from the artworks of the famous French artist Edgar Degas.More