https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2690937Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCompany banner template minimalist design psdMorePremiumID : 2690937View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.85 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.85 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.85 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 28.85 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontCompany banner template minimalist design psdMore