https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2690952Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBranding banner template minimalist natural design psdMorePremiumID : 2690952View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.32 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBranding banner template minimalist natural design psdMore