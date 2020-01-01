https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2690964Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBranding banner template minimalist design psdMorePremiumID : 2690964View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 38.72 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 38.72 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 38.72 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 38.72 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontBranding banner template minimalist design psdMore