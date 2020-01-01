https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2690968Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextPsd organic skincare product banner template minimalist designMorePremiumID : 2690968View personal and business license PSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.45 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 16.45 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPsd organic skincare product banner template minimalist designMore