https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2691002Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextCompany newsletter banner template minimalist natural design psdMorePremiumID : 2691002View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 33.28 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 33.28 MBPinterest Pin PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 33.28 MBMobile Wallpaper PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 33.28 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllCompany newsletter banner template minimalist natural design psdMore