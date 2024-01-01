rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692717
Girl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Girl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692717

View CC0 License

Girl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More