https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2692717View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 992 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2895 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3308 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3308 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 75.74 MBFree DownloadGirl Arranging Her Hair (1886) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More