https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2692719View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2771 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3167 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3167 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 72.51 MBFree DownloadThe Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More