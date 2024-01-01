rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692719
The Loge (1878&ndash;1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692719

View CC0 License

The Loge (1878–1880) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More