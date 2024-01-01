rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692721
Afternoon Tea Party (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait drawing from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692721

View CC0 License

