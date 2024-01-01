https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692725Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Bath (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2692725View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 928 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1959 x 2533 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1959 x 2533 px | 300 dpi | 28.42 MBFree DownloadThe Bath (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More