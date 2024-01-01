rawpixel
The Child’s Bath (1893) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692726

View CC0 License

