https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692731
The Lamp (1890–1891) by Mary Cassatt. Original woman portrait painting from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2692731

View CC0 License

