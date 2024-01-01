https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYoung Girl at a Window (1883–1884) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2692733View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 779 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2273 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2598 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2598 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 59.48 MBFree DownloadYoung Girl at a Window (1883–1884) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait painting from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More