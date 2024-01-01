https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2692951Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCows (Koeien) (1916) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2692951View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 599 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3483 x 1739 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3483 x 1739 px | 300 dpi | 34.69 MBFree DownloadCows (Koeien) (1916) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More