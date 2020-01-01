https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2693392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommon chaffinch male bird vector hand drawnMorePremiumID : 2693392View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 13.21 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5018 x 5018 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Common chaffinch male bird vector hand drawnMore