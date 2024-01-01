https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694516Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStained glass window for the facade of the Fouquet boutique by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 2694516View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1978 x 1978 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1978 x 1978 px | 300 dpi | 22.43 MBFree DownloadStained glass window for the facade of the Fouquet boutique by Alphonse Maria Mucha (1869–1939). Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More