rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694520
La dame, aux camelias, Sarah Bernhardt (1896) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Public Institution Paris…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

La dame, aux camelias, Sarah Bernhardt (1896) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2694520

View CC0 License

La dame, aux camelias, Sarah Bernhardt (1896) by Alphonse Maria Mucha. Original from The Public Institution Paris Musées. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More