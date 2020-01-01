https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau lady four seasons psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2694826View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3000 x 1622 px | 300 dpi | 74.07 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 649 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1622 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau lady four seasons psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore