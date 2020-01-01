https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694918Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPsd art nouveau frame, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2694918View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2376 x 3564 px | 300 dpi | 102.33 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2376 x 3564 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Psd art nouveau frame, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore