https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2694924Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArt nouveau woman psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMorePremiumID : 2694924View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1902 x 1902 px | 300 dpi | 50.56 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1902 x 1902 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Art nouveau woman psd, remixed from the artworks of Alphonse Maria MuchaMore