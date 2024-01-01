rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2695085
Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait drawing from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…
Peasant Mother and Child (1895) by Mary Cassatt. Original portrait drawing from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
2695085

View CC0 License

